Tributes to RTÉ’s Alf who called Rosscarbery ‘home’

TRIBUTES have been paid to former RTÉ radio and television presenter Alf McCarthy – who was known as ‘The Voice of Cork’ who died in CUH last week.

The former Late Date presenter, who was also known for presenting Corkabout, made Rosscarbery his home four years ago and he was enjoying his time in West Cork.

Crossbarry-based Linda Kenny, who worked with Alf – or ‘Alfie’ as she called him – as part of The Sunday Songbook team – said he will be a huge loss, both as a friend and colleague.

‘He was just so enthusiastic, passionate, creative and hugely talented and very mischievous too,’ said Linda.

‘He had an incredible presence on radio and when he retired from RTÉ in 2015 he felt very sad as he was only getting into his stride and the connection he had with his audience was so powerful too.’

It was only two years after his retirement that Linda approached him and asked if he would join the Songbook team.

‘He joined us in 2017 and brought such energy and personality to the show and the audiences absolutely loved them.’

Alf would narrate the different stories behind the music and sometimes assume a character to tie in with the show.

Linda described Rosscarbery as Alf’s ‘spiritual home’ after he moved there from Dublin in 2020.

‘He absolutely adored it and loved walking on the Warren beach and he even joined a Men’s Shed there,’ she said. Linda and her group plan to honour their bandmate later this summer.