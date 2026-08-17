Tributes paid to birder John Lynch

THE late John Lynch made an enormous and long-lasting contribution to the conservation of birds, according to the Cork branch of BirdWatch Ireland, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

In paying tribute to John, who lived in Macroom and passed away last week, the group said he was active birder for over five decades up to a few weeks ago.

‘He played a part in finding one of the first American Blackpoll Warblers for Ireland and while working at Schering Plough (now MSD) in Brinny, he organised the installation of the bird hide at Castlelack Lake,’ said a spokesperson.

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‘He was most associated with his local patch, the Gearagh, where he was the Irish Wetland Bird Survey counter since its inception. He led guided walks and ultimately persuaded the ESB to install the viewing hide there and he was instrumental in bringing an end to shooting at the site.’

John realised the potential of Seven Heads as a sea-watching spot and established contacts with landowners to gain access.

He was a regular autumn visitor to Cape Clear and played an important role in ensuring the financial stability of the Bird Observatory there.

He sat on the Cape Clear Bird Observatory working group committee, freely giving his time.

He also served on the board of BirdWatch Ireland and while in hospital last week, he even ensured that his contribution to the Birds of Ireland project would be completed.