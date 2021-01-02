Tributes following death of popular farmer in Ahakista

EAMON Wiseman, a well-known farmer on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula, was laid to rest on Wednesday following requiem mass at St Finbarr’s Church in Bantry.

The 80-year-old died unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 23rd, after his vehicle was involved in a single vehicle collision at Ahakista.

Eamon, who is survived by his wife, Ann, was a proud and loving father of Tony, Rose, Joe, Michael, Fiona, Catherine, Annette, Claire and the late Ray.

Among the very many condolences offered to the family, a friend of the family, Gearóid O’Leary, described him as ‘a true giant of our community.’

He said Eamon will be sorely missed by many but ‘most of all by his loving family of which he was so proud.’

The Daly family, who were near-neighbours of Eamon, who lived at Rooska, described him as ‘a fine man, with a great spark and a fine outlook on life.’

Senator Denis O’Donovan, who grew up as a neighbour of Eamon, said he was an excellent farmer, a hard worker, very involved in the community particularly Bantry Agricultural Show.

‘I never heard him complaining about anything. He was the kind of man who took life in his stride,’ said Senator O’Donovan.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Bantry appealed to anyone with any information about the collision which resulted in Mr Wiseman’s death to contact them at Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

They would like to speak to anyone with dash-cams who were travelling in the townland of Ahakista to make this footage available.