Tributes after sudden death of popular Beara garda

A BOOK of condolence has been opened in both Bantry and Castletownbere Garda Stations as a mark of respect to Garda Aidan Cremin who died suddenly.

The body of Garda Cremin (47) was discovered at his home on Tuesday night. The cause of death has yet to be determined by the coroner, but no foul play is suspected.

Bantry-based Supt Ronan Kenneally said the book of condolences is ‘a mark of the high esteem in which he was held in the community.’

Covid-19 regulations must be complied with, but anyone outside the 5km zone can ring in their condolences and they will be noted, the Supt said. The number for Bantry is 027 20860 and Castletownbere is 027 70002.

After training in Templemore, Garda Cremin, who was single, was stationed in Adrigole, but due to the closure of several West Cork stations, he was reassigned to Castletownbere in 2012.

The bonds Garda Cremin forged in Adrigole were unbroken. Michael Joe O’Sullivan, the vice-chairman of Adrigole GAA said he dedicated all of his spare time to training the underage teams in Adrigole and Beara.

‘Through his personality, he energised the club here. He had a way of interacting with the young, and their parents as well, and we had great success with the underage teams,’ he said.

‘He was quiet, but he would talk to anyone, and he was always in good from. He had a great way about him. We will all miss him – absolutely. We are devastated.’

‘A stalwart of the local community,’ is how his Supt described Garda Cremin. ‘We are deeply shocked and saddened by his untimely death.’