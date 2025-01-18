Tribute to ‘Talos’ Eoin French on The Tommy Tiernan Show

A SPECIAL tribute was paid to the late musician Eoin French, known as Talos, on The Tommy Tiernan Show on Saturday night, with friends and collaborators remembering the talented artist.

Eoin, who grew up in Dublin Pike but lived in Clonakilty, died last August. In his career he recorded three albums, gaining respect worldwide.

The song ‘We Didn’t Know We Were Ready’, was originally written by Eoin with Ólafur Arnalds, Niamh Regan, and Ye Vagabonds and performed at the 2023 Sounds from a Safe Harbour (SFSH) festival in Cork.

Last Saturday’s Tommy Tiernan Show closed out with a live performance of the song, opened by Ye Vagabonds before they were joined by Jófríður Ákadóttir (JFDR), Kate Ellis (cello), Sandrayati Fay, Steph French, Dermot Kennedy, Laoise Leahy, Memorial, The Staves, and Christof van der Ven. A portrait of Eoin French by photographer Niall O’Brien hung behind throughout the performance.

Since its broadcast, the clip has clocked more than 1.2 million views on Instagram alone.

The original performance of the song featured at the Sounds from a Safe Harbour festival, in the lobby at River Lee Hotel in Cork, featuring Eoin.

‘The reaction when it was performed in the lobby of the River Lee Hotel and at the finale event of the festival, ‘Lighthouse Constellations’ which was hosted by Ye Vagabonds, was immense,’ said Sounds from a Safe Harbour director Mary Hickson. ‘At that time it felt like Eoin was unstoppable, little did we know what was to come. It certainly makes us all feel incredibly grateful for the time we had with him and to continue to represent his legacy where possible. He will be missed and loved forever by all at SFSH.’

Eoin French – Talos – died last August at just 37 years of age. Last month, a collaboration between Talos and Atli Örvarsson, an EP called ‘Sun Divider’, came out on the INNI label.

This release is the first music from Talos since his untimely passing. The project was completed in advance of his death and is being released in accordance with his wishes.

‘Sun Divider’ is the first of three projects that will see the light of day, and is the result of a year-long collaboration between the producer pair.