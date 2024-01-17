Tread carefully, judge warns Timoleague furniture fitter

A FURNITURE fitter has been warned by a district court judge to ‘tread carefully’ following his second conviction for the possession of cannabis.

Charlie Murphy (27) of 2 Bayview, Maryboro, Timoleague pleaded guilty to the possession of €50 worth of cannabis when searched by gardaí in January of last year.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge James McNulty that the defendant’s car was stopped by gardaí in Timoleague.

‘Gda Cahalane spoke to him and got a strong smell of cannabis from him. He informed him he was going to carry out a search of him and Mr Murphy handed him over a suspected bag of cannabis herb,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘A caution memo was taken and he made full admissions that the drugs were his and signed Gda Cahalane’s notebook.’

The court heard that he has one previous conviction for drug possession from 2023 where he received a probation order for one year.

Mr Murphy, who was not legally represented in court, told the judge that the facts of the case were correct.

Judge McNulty convicted and fined him €200 in what he said was a special offer.

‘This is your second conviction for the possession of drugs,’ said the judge.

‘If caught for the third time the sentence can be up to 12 months in prison. You should tread carefully,’ Judge McNulty warned.