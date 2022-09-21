News

Train delays this weekend from Cork to Dublin

September 21st, 2022 12:45 PM

By Dylan Mangan

PEOPLE travelling from Cork to Dublin on the train this weekend will have to go via bus transfer due to planned engineering works.

Iarnród Éireann has reminded rail customers that services will be limited as the line between Limerick and Portarlington is closed 'due to a series of track and signalling works taking place.'

Services between Cork and Dublin Heuston will operate between Cork and Limerick Junction only, in both directions, and to a limited timetable.

However for those travelling between Cork and Dublin Heuston, a bus transfer will be provided for the full journey.

Customers travelling from other stations will have bus transfers between Limerick Junction and Heuston.

Iarnród Éireann said in a statement: 'We apologise to customers for any inconvenience from these essential works.'

They are asking customers to 'please check times before travel.'

***

