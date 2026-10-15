Cork County Council approves speed cushions for Macroom Road crossing

CORK County Council has confirmed that traffic calming measures will be installed to improve pedestrian safety on a crossing in Macroom, writes Chris Benn.

The news was welcomed by Cllr Ted Lucey (FG) who claimed there had been a “couple of very narrow escapes in the past week”.

He raised the issue at a meeting of Cork County Council’s Macroom Municipal District, and in response the council said that works had been discussed at a special meeting the previous week.

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It was agreed that they would proceed with the installation of speed cushions and conduct a review of the crossing outside the Lee Valley Academy of Music on Macroom Road.

Local authority officials explained the speed cushions would be located two to three metres before the crossing on each carriageway.

They said the cushions would provide both a visual and a physical deterrent for drivers but would be less effective on wider vehicles. Works are expected to get underway this week.

The council said that these measures would help, but ultimately the crossing was compliant and the safety concerns were due to driver behaviour.

Cllr Gobnait Moynihan (FF) welcomed the works but agreed that there is a responsibility on drivers to manage their speeds as they pass through the town.

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