Toy libraries are creating waves on local beaches

‘Borrow, Play, Return’ are the key rules to observe for those using two attractive beach libraries at Garrylucas and Garrettstown beaches.

Ballinspittle Tidy Towns are behind the libraries, which contain a variety of beach toys including the traditional buckets and spades but also toy trucks and diggers and they are already proving to be a hit with young beachgoers.

The group were inspired to install their own beach libraries after spotting a similar one at the Dock beach in Kinsale which was installed earlier this summer. Tess Dean came up with that idea for the Dock Beach and with the help of Conor Hemlock’s carpentry skills, they created what is probably West Cork’s first beach library and it’s also going down a storm.

A spokesperson for Ballinspittle Tidy Towns said online that the libraries will be removed during the winter months ‘while Mother Nature is cranky’.

She thanked Rogue Fitness for the donation of both units and David Hayes who helped adjust them to make them suitable for use as well as transporting them and securing them on place.

‘Please respect them, help tidy them if they need it and add to them if you find a toy on the beach.’

They also thanked Cork County Council for their advice regarding the locations of both libraries.

The Garrylucas Beach Library is located in the car park near the Stranded restaurant, while the Garrettstown Beach Library is located directly opposite the public toilets.

Meanwhile, Tess Dean said it’s absolutely amazing to see how much use their beach library at the Dock Beach gets on a daily basis over the summer.

‘It’s so lovely seeing all the children building sandcastles and I am so happy for the community and that Ballinspittle followed suit and got two made for Garrettstown and Garrylucas,’ she said.