Town’s boil water notice still in place

THERE’S no Christmas miracle likely for residents of Macroom as Uisce Éireann have said a boil water notice remains in place for the public water supply.

The boil water notice for 4,194 houses and business supplied by the Macroom Public Water Supply was issued on September 30th due to increased turbidity and operational difficulties at the water treatment plant. It remains in place, three months later. This notice was issued, in consultation with the HSE, as a precautionary measure.

‘We understand the impact a Boil Water Notice has on the local community and apologise for any inconvenience caused. We will continue to keep the community informed of any developments,’ said Uisce Éireann’s Niall O’Riordan.

Uisce Éireann said it is continuing to prioritise works to safely lift the notice ‘in the shortest possible timeframe’.

These measures include the installation of a replacement filter media.

Uisce Éireann is implementing remedial measures to existing processes and is also undertaking the longer-term upgrade of the water treatment plant.

‘Public health is our number one priority, and we would like to assure customers that the notice has been put in place to protect public health. Our compliance and operations experts are working to address the issues at the water treatment plant and lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible,’ said Mr O’Riordan.

Under the boil water notice, tap water must be boiled for drinking or any drinks made with water.

Water must also be boiled for preparing baby formula, washing salads, or for making ice.

Water for brushing teeth must also be boiled.