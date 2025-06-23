Top dogs at national competition!

Young entrepreneurs from Abbeystrewry National School in Skibbereen and Scoil Bhríde, Ballydehob, have this week won major awards in the All-Island Junior Entrepreneur Programme.

The 6th Class at Abbeystrewry won the ‘Health Heroes Award’ for their healthy dogfood product, Woof Nuts, in collaboration with local business owner Alan Kingston, of Glenilen Farm.

The home-made dog treats weren’t just a good idea however, as the class were rewarded with an equally healthy profit for their efforts.

Stephen O’Brien and Kate Coughlan, Abigail Crowley and Ella Cronin, and Liam O’Sullivan all of 4th-6th class in Scoil Bhríde, Ballydehob, that won the Star Submission award for their business ‘Love do Lámha’

The Ballydehob students, meanwhile, took the ‘Star Submission’ award for their handmade, natural hand cream product, Love do Lámha, with homemade nettle oil for its reputed skin benefits.

With a finance and communications team, the class’s efforts speak for themselves with a tidy profit of €850.

The West Cork projects were among just 12 category winners out of over 200 projects submitted, in a competition with over 10,000 children taking part.