Tonight’s €10m (est) Lotto draw will make a Christmas millionaire – while Cork player scoops €500k

A EuroMillions player in Millstreet will be kicking off their festive celebrations in style after they won the top prize of €500,000 on last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning numbers in last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw were: 04, 15, 29, 32, 36.

The north Cork player became the biggest EuroMillions winner in Ireland on the night after purchasing their Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at O’Keeffe’s SuperValu in Millstreet.

This is the second time that a customer at the local SuperValu store has won the EuroMillions Plus top prize after another player won the same €500,000 prize in May 2013.

The Cork winner, who now has a ticket worth an incredible €500,000, is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.

They should make contact with the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their top prize amount.

There was one winner of last night’s EuroMillions jackpot worth over €55m. The winning ticket was sold in Portugal.

Meanwhile, tonight’s Lotto draw promises to be life-changing for one player as the draw will include a special ‘guaranteed to be won’ €1m Lotto Plus Raffle prize.

Each of the tickets with the winning Lotto Plus Raffle number drawn in tonight’s draw will be entered into a once-off random draw where one ticket will be selected to win an additional prize of €1m.