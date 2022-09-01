Timoleague – from the comfort of your home!

FOR Heritage Week 2022, Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage has published a video tour of the historic coastal village of Timoleague.

The 30-minute video is a virtual visit to the village which is situated at the mouth of the Argideen river estuary on the cusp of Courtmacsherry Bay. It is a picturesque place steeped in historical fact, along with myth and legend, and to take virtual visitors back over the centuries are guides Diarmuid Kingston and Michael O’Mahony.

‘We hope that the viewer will enjoy our visit to this historical coastal village and its hinterland with its spectacular scenery and rich folklore,’ said a spokesperson. ‘It is indeed a place of historical importance with its ancient abbeys and wonderful artistically endowed churches. It is only by a visit that their beauty and uniqueness can be fully appreciated.’

To watch the video on YouTube, search for Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage Timoleague 2022.