Cork County Council engaged a contractor with a barge-mounted crane to remove the wreck of the trawler MV Sceptre, at Keelbeg Pier, Union Hall this week. It was due to go overseas to be disposed of in line with environmental requirements. Right: divers preparing the wreck before the crane’s arrival. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
TIME TO GO Trawler on the move
June 23rd, 2022 5:30 AM
