TIME TO GO Trawler on the move

June 23rd, 2022 5:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

Cork County Council engaged a contractor with a barge-mounted crane to remove the wreck of the trawler MV Sceptre, at Keelbeg Pier, Union Hall this week. It was due to go overseas to be disposed of in line with environmental requirements. Right: divers preparing the wreck before the crane’s arrival.                            (Photo: Andrew Harris)

