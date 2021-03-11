Time to end abuse says Bandon’s Jessica Gill

A YOUNG Bandon activist has been instrumental in organising an online campaign to eliminate the abuse and harassment young women face online.

Jessica Gill (20) said: ‘We conducted a survey from over 500 participants from all over Ireland and it revealed that 65% of girls have been harassed or abused on social media. We also want to highlight that this is a public health issue. Online violence is a form of gender-based violence.’

With International Women’s Day taking place on Monday, March 8th, Jessica said, ‘this is an ideal opportunity to make the voices of young women heard.’