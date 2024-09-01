Throw some light on a different type of shade 

THE soft textures of these stunning ceiling light shades, create a sense of calm, gentleness, and cosiness.

If you can find the right space for these bespoke pendant lights, a snug, a bedroom or even a special reading nook, you would love it for ever.

A fabulous handcrafted pendant light which would look stunning hung as a cluster in a mix of colours and sizes or above the dining table. This would definitely be a talking point between friends and family - statement lighting with a story.

These beautiful crocheted pendant shades are handcrafted by artisan creator Libby Halliday, who divides her time between her hometown of Skibbereen and a humble village in central Spain.

She regularly returns home and will ‘pop’ up in the Skibbereen Farmers Market selling her wares. She also sells through her Instagram page ‘libbisloom’ and makes bespoke shades.

Like an original work of art, each pendant light is individually crafted. The sculptural shape of these unique shades is inspired by objects like Moroccan tagines, baskets, and pots. Incorporating the use of bold colours that you see throughout the markets in Marrakesh. The ultimate in pendant lighting.

