Thousands in community grants approved for West Cork groups

SEVERAL island groups as well as community organisations in the Bantry and Skibbereen area are to receive funding, as announced at a special meeting of the West Cork Municipal District which was held last week.

Those successful in receiving funding for Capital Grants include Ballydehob Community Council who will receive €10,000 for the installation of a lift, and Tadhg MacCarthaigh GAA who will receive €10,000 for the maintenance of a walkway.

Cancer Connect will also receive €10,000, to assist with the transportation of ill patients.

Carbery Show Society Ltd will receive €10,000 for the re-roofing of the building in the showgrounds in Skibbereen, while Clonakilty Agricultural Show Society Ltd will receive €10,000 to improve existing wheelchair and female toilets and to create mens’ toilets.

Dunmanway GAA will receive €10,000 for the construction of a walkway and public lighting, while Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas GAA Club will receive €10,000 for the provision of a one-kilometre walking track.

Elsewhere, the following groups were successful under the West Cork Islands Community Funding Scheme, and are listed with the amount approved: Bere Island Projects Group, €3,790; Whiddy Island Development Association, €2,190; Dursey Island Development Association, €1,020; Bere Island Men’s Shed, €440; Bere Island Holy Cross Committee, €800; Bere Island Family Festival, €3,250; and Bere Island Tourism and Environment Group, €2,620.

Meanwhile, the groups successful in the Amenity Grant funding allocation include Ballydehob Tidy Towns, who will receive €1,000; Bantry Boys Club, €1,000; Bantry Development and Tourism Association, €3,000; Beara Tennis, €500; Berehaven Red Cross Defibrillator Group, €1,000; Goleen Community Council, €1,000; Lowertown Community Development Association, €2,000; Mealagh Valley Community Association, €1,000; Schull and District Community Council, €1,000; Drimoleague Development Association, €1,000; and the Jim Dowling Uilleann Pipe and Trad Festival, Glengarriff, €1,000.

Several Tidy Town Groups will also receive funding, which was allocated as follows: Adrgroom Tidy Village, €2,000; Ballydehob Tidy Towns, €4,500; Bantry Tidy Towns, €11,000; Castletownbere Tidy Towns, €11,000; Crookhaven Community Council, €1,000; Durrus Tidy Towns, €4,500; Goleen & District Community Council, €2,700; Schull Tidy Towns, €11,000; Toormore Tidy Towns, €1,500; Skibbereen Tidy Towns, €11,000; Union Hall Tidy Towns €1,600; and Baltimore Tidy Towns, €4,500.