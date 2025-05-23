Thousands expected for Clonakilty street carnival

THIS year’s Irish Yogurt Clonakilty Street Carnival, the seventh iteration, takes place in mid-June and once again, Pearse Street will be transformed into a food hub for the town.

With long communal tables stretching through the town centre, ticket holders can enjoy street food prepared by some of the region’s top chefs and food producers.

On offer will be everything from rich Indian curries to fresh local seafood, with wines and desserts. Local resident and fitness expert Karl Henry will officially open the festivities, saying the festival is ‘a celebration of everything that makes this part of the world so special: the passionate local producers, the vibrant town atmosphere, and of course, the fantastic food. I can’t wait to kick off what’s set to be a brilliant day for all.’

In addition to its mouth-watering food offerings, the carnival promises a vibrant line-up of live music and entertainment.

Headlining the festivities are The Monks, The Kates, and Boola Boom.

There will also be street entertainers including stilt walkers, jugglers, and face painters, joined by musical performances from Andrew Whelton, and Shanley’s House Band.

Families can enjoy a dedicated ‘Family Fun Zone’, packed with attractions for children of all ages such as bouncy castles, face painting, giant games, a carousel, a sensory play area, and more, all set in a fully pedestrianised town centre.

Admission to all non-food activities is free, but meal tickets should be pre-booked online to secure a seat at the table.