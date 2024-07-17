THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: TD furious as HSE slashes funds for 'Belfast Bus' ops; Meade flying Carbery flag at All-Ireland; June's West Cork Farming Award winner revealed

This week's Southern Star is packed of West Cork news, sport and life

IN NEWS

TD furious as HSE slashes funds for 'Belfast Bus' operations

Swim ban at Warren over 'raw sewage'

Threshing event to screen All-Ireland hurling final

Baltimore's pirate past recalled

Out and About in West Cork photo gallery

Mother Jones festival to honour former Star editor who changed social housing in Ireland

IN SPORT

Luke Meade flying the Carbery flag at Croke Park

Pat Ryan tells Rebels to enjoy the occasion

Skibbereen Rowing Club wins four more national titles to bring record haul to 199

JOHN HAYES: Having a new football champion will be good for the game

Phil Healy and Nicola Tuthill officially selected for Paris 2024

IN LIFE

Skibbereen gears up for fantastic arts festival

Emma Connolly is looking for All-Ireland tickets – who isn't!

Eyeries family festival kicks off

All this and more will be in this week's Southern Star – in shops across West Cork from Thursday morning, or online via our ePaper.