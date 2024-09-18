THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Sophie's friends say Tánaiste 'apologised'; 'Epidemic' of TB cases in West Cork; Mixed fortunes in county championships

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport
IN NEWS
Sophie's friends say Tánaiste 'apologised'
Ambulances 'chasing' patients in cars
TB epidemic in West Cork
Skibbereen native on a mission from West Cork to the Western Sahara
Farm families flying West Cork flag at awards
IN SPORT
Haven and Clonakilty march on
Defending champs Barryroe out of Carbery JAFC
Match reports from all the county football action
IN LIFE
Skibbereen's lanes get makeover
