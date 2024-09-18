THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Sophie's friends say Tánaiste 'apologised'; 'Epidemic' of TB cases in West Cork; Mixed fortunes in county championships

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport

IN NEWS

Sophie's friends say Tánaiste 'apologised'

Ambulances 'chasing' patients in cars

TB epidemic in West Cork

Skibbereen native on a mission from West Cork to the Western Sahara

Farm families flying West Cork flag at awards

IN SPORT

Haven and Clonakilty march on

Defending champs Barryroe out of Carbery JAFC

Match reports from all the county football action

IN LIFE

Skibbereen's lanes get makeover

All this and more will be in this week's Southern Star – in shops across West Cork from Thursday morning, or online via our ePaper. Subscribe here.