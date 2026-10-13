“This is a crisis,” says Skibbereen barber raising funds for Gaza

A Skibbereen barber is stepping up his fundraising efforts for Gaza ahead of a charity sports day on November 1.

Ahmad Hallak (42), who runs The Chop Shop on North Street, is rallying support for humanitarian relief efforts and a suicide bereavement charity.

“We hope people will wake up, realise this is a crisis and do something,” said Ahmed, who was born and raised in a refugee camp in the South of Lebanon.

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The father-of-three added the aim of the fundraiser was to provide urgent help on the ground, especially to the countless displaced people, living in dire conditions in tents.

The fundraiser, called Hour of Hope, is run in conjunction with BodyActive Fitness and suicide prevention charity HUGG.

Overall shortages

Ahmed, who lived for many years in Acre, now a sub-district in Israel’s Northern District, says he receives frequent updates from Palestine on his phone, including photos and videos from displaced families.

“The situation is pretty miserable. Scary things are happening in the tents and now the situation is changing because we are coming into the winter,” said Ahmed, adding there was still an overall shortage of food, medical supplies and hygiene.

“It’s no healthy way to live for anyone, especially for mothers and their children. They don’t have formula for the kids or medication.”

He added: “As a father of three children, I can’t imagine how they can do it. It’s not a difficult situation, it’s an impossible one.”

Ahmed shares regular updates of the humanitarian crisis at the weekly marches for Palestine in Skibbereen.

He says he has been touched by the widespread support across West Cork.

“It’s really appreciated. It means a lot to see the community showing up and supporting,” he added.

He said the West Bank was in no better place than Gaza, being affected by destruction, settler violence and the violation of human rights.

Inaction

“If you compare it to West Cork, travelling the distance from Skibbereen to Clonakilty could take you two-and-a-half to three hours.

“It depends on the mood of the soldiers at the checkpoints whether you can go to your destination or not.”

Ahmed added that he’s disappointed with the inaction of governments and the international community while his people struggle to survive.

On November 1 between 5am and 2pm at BodyActive Fitness on Marsh Road, Skibbereen, everyone is welcome to join the Hour of Hope and run a distance of their choice.

There will be plenty of tea, coffee and community spirit on the day.

Jonathan Davis, owner of BodyActive Fitness, who is running for ten hours, said: “We are also teaming up with HUGG, a charity supporting families bereaved by suicide, and are delighted to have connected with John Dempsey from the organisation.”