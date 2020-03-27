The Southern Star makes an appearance on RTÉ News

Local media organisations, like every other business in the country, have been feeling the pressure amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, The Southern Star was featured in a package by Paschal Sheehy on RTÉ News highlighting the challenges facing local media.
He spoke to Southern Star Managing Director Seán Mahon and News Editor Siobhan Cronin.
You can watch the video in full below.
