Thanks from Cairde Clonakilty

The Cairde Clonakilty Community Hospital charity would like to sincerely thank the many groups, organisations, and businesses who have shown such generous support to them in recent months.

All funds raised go directly towards improving the quality of life for the elderly residents of this much-loved community hospital, and thanks to the incredible backing from the local community and beyond, Cairde Clonakilty has raised in excess of €150,000 since its founding in 2019.

Chairperson Kevin O’Regan expressed his gratitude: ‘We are deeply appreciative of every individual and group who has contributed to this cause. The impact of your support can be seen every day in the enhanced services and facilities available to our residents.’

In recent years, the charity’s efforts have helped fund a range of important projects, including the purchase of specialist equipment, and the refurbishment of communal areas both inside and out of the building.

Cairde also help to provide activities and entertainment on a monthly basis, bringing joy and connection to the residents. Every euro raised has a direct impact, making a real difference to the lives of those living in the hospital.

The charity continues to welcome the support of the community, whether through donations or fundraising events.

Upcoming initiatives are already in the planning, and Cairde Clonakilty Community Hospital is proud to be part of such a compassionate and generous community.

Their ongoing mission is to ensure that every resident of Clonakilty Community Hospital feels valued, supported, and cared for.