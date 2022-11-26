Tell me about . . . Our enchanting ancient goddess

Paula McGloin, Clonakilty, has illustrated a new non-fiction book which celebrates the fascinating stories of Irish goddesses

Tell us a little bit about the new book?

My new illustrated book is titled ‘Glorious Goddesses of Ancient Ireland’. It tells the fascinating tales of nine Irish Goddesses; Áine, Aisling, Boann, Brigid, Danu, Ériu, Gráinne, the Cailleach and the Morrigan.

My hope is that the illustrations bring new life to the ancient tales and help make them interesting and engaging for readers young and not-so-young! The book is beautifully written by Karen Ward, published by Beehive Books and printed in Ireland.

What’s it like to work as an illustrator?

My favourite part is the variety of work, no two days are the same. In the past year I’ve worked with clients all across the globe on a variety of different types of projects from illustrations for TV advertising, patterns for stationery and detailed artwork for puzzle games.

What are you working on next?

The festive season is around the corner so I’m currently finishing some illustrated patterns for Christmas products and I’m also working on a new nature themed project for younger children.