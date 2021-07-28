News

Teen gets detention; Popular coastal village hit by Covid; Supermodel's boost for Bantry basketball; Cautious response to indoor dining; Why a West Cork priest thinks it's time we ordained married men

July 28th, 2021 9:43 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• A teenager who punched a girl and threatened others outside a party where student Cameron Blair was murdered has been given two years' detention
• Cautious response to indoor dining
• Popular coastal village hit by Covid
• Supermodel's boost for Bantry basketball
• Top TV moments from the Olympics

In Sport:

• Where now for thisCork football team?
• Phil Healy primed to go in Tokyo
• Buckley fires Cork U20s to glory

In Life & Community:

• Why a West Cork priest thinks it's time we ordained married men

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY JULY 29th

