TD Collins ‘danced on my grave’ says Ross

FORMER Minister Shane Ross has spoken about his surprise at being verbally attacked by Cork South West TD Michael Collins after he lost his seat last February.

The author of the new book In Bed with the Blueshirts told the Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast this week why he was so surprised to be called a ‘scumbag’ by the Goleen independent deputy.

He said that prior to losing his seat last February, he had thought he had a good relationship with the West Cork TD. But he was curious to see a video on his Twitter feed, soon after Ross had lost his seat, and Collins had won his.

In the video, filmed at his election homecoming, Collins is seen telling his supporters that Ross was a ‘scumbag’ who had ‘ruined rural Ireland’ and that he had promised himself he would ‘do everything I could to take that man down’.

His comment on ‘ruining rural Ireland’ was a reference to Ross’ decision to tighten drink driving laws. Speaking to Southern Star news editor Siobhán Cronin, Ross says he was surprised that Collins had taken that opportunity to ‘dance on my grave’.

‘It was a moment of triumph for Michael and a moment of complete disaster for me, and we had always got on,’ he said, adding that it’s unusual for politicians not to be magnanimous in others’ defeat. ‘They usually say, he’s been beaten, he’s done his job, and good luck to him in the future.’

The interview is available now on southernstar.ie