Task force must review Uisce Éireann, says TD

A TASK force is needed to conduct a full ‘root and branch review’ of Uisce Éireann’s infrastructure delivery, a local TD said.

The 2025 budget saw funding of Uisce Éireann’s Capital Investment Plan rise to €1bn but Fianna Fáil Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan said there are continuing issues with local water and sewage infrastructure.

He said constituents are furious with delays, lack of accountability, and zero progress in some towns and villages.

‘A strategic review is needed to examine prioritisation, capacity, governance, and delivery mechanisms, with direct accountability to a government department,’ O’Sullivan said.

‘We urgently need a task force to ensure value for money and better outcomes for these communities.’

Deputy O’Sullivan cited issues with the limited capacity of the wastewater treatment plant in Dunmanway, the ongoing sewage issues in Shannonvale, the beach closures in Rosscarbery, and pollution issues in Ballydehob, and said frustrations over lack of transparency and slow delivery is ‘at boiling point’.