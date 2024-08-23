Taoiseach Simon Harris to give oration at Béal na Bláth

SIMON Harris will become the third serving Taoiseach to deliver the oration at the Michael Collins Commemoration at Béal na Bláth, which takes place this Sunday, August 25th.

He follows in the footsteps of Enda Kenny in 2012 and Micheál Martin in 2022. Taoiseach Harris said it is an honour to be asked to speak at an event marking the 102nd anniversary of the death of Collins, who was fatally shot there on August 22nd 1922.

‘Every year, we go to the site of the ambush and gather to remember what Michael Collins gave to Ireland, and with his death, at just 31 years old, to consider what could have been,’ said Mr Harris, who delivered a memorable oration at the 101st commemoration of Collins and Arthur Griffith in Glasnevin Cemetery last August.

Chairperson of the Michael Collins Commemoration Committee, Cllr Garret Kelleher said they are looking forward to hearing the Taoiseach’s reflections on the beliefs, hopes, and achievements of Michael Collins.

It is anticipated that large crowds will attend this and as a result, a traffic management plan will be activated on the day, in co-operation with An Garda Síochána. A temporary road closure will be in operation and there will be strictly no parking at the monument.

A Park and Ride will operate from Crookstown village at the Kilmurry GAA pitch and both gardaí and stewards will be on site to direct cars and control parking.

Meanwhile, the exact date of Collins’ death – August 22nd, 1922 – will be marked on Thursday August 22nd in Clonakilty with a wreath-laying at the Michael Collins statue in Emmet Square in Clonakilty at 8pm.

This will be followed by another wreath-laying at Sam’s Cross, outside Clonakilty. Michael Collins House will also be free of charge on Thursday to mark the anniversary and entry is on first come first serve basis with last entry being at 5pm.