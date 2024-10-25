Take a lep into Leap for Scarecrow Festival

NOW in its ninth year, Leap’s Scarecrow Festival promises plenty of scarily good entertainment, continuing in the village until Sunday November 3rd.

Huge crowds are expected to visit the village during the festival, embracing the thrilling and ghoulish line-up of family fun events.

For the first time in its history the festival has a theme, which is the Blessing of the Crows, with a festival parade taking place on Sunday October 27th. Watch out also for The Southern Star’s iconic scarecrow in the village –complete with a brand new ‘boo-spaper’ stuffed with ghoulish gossip.

See www.leapscarecrowfestival.com for more details.