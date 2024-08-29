Sunflowers bloom for Marymount

FOR the second year in a row, Marymount Hospice has joined Ballinascarthy GAA in the popular sunflower pick-and-donate fundraiser.

Last year’s inaugural event held in Dineen’s field, adjacent to the community hall, was a resounding success, as members of the public flocked to pick some of the stunning sunflowers, while at the same helping raising much-needed funds for both organisations.

An impressive €43,000 was raised last year with the money split between Ballinascarthy GAA and Marymount Hospice, and organisers are hoping to do even better this time around.

The field opened to the public and the area is decorated with yellow bunting, with people flocking to pick their own sunflowers, while donating money to a worthy cause at the same time.

A donation box is on site and organisers have also installed a QR code, which people can scan with their mobile phones. There is an option of donating online too.

The official opening took place at 11.30am on Saturday, August 24th and special guests on the day was be local Cork senior camogie player and All-Ireland medal winner Millie Collins and Ciara O’Sullivan from Newcestown.

The pair brought the O’Duffy Cup to the opening, and teas and coffees were available in the nearby hall.

See Sunflowers for Marymount Hospice & Ballinascarthy GAA on iDonate.ie for more.