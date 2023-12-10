Students asked to 'protect' Cork from catastrophic floods

WEST Cork teachers are being asked to introduce a new subject where students get to act as the city mayor and protect the region from a ‘catastrophic flooding’ in 2045.

An Taisce are asking teachers here, and all over the country, to introduce a free TY module called Climate Smart which uses interactive workshops, quizzes, and games like iAdapt to teach secondary-school students about climate adaptation planning.

Freely accessible at climatesmart.ie, the learning includes a blend of online videos, quizzes, and hands-on activities.

It also includes a game – albeit a serious one – where students can act as mayor of Cork city, and use what they have learned to protect from catastrophic flooding in 2045. The initiative allows students to experience the difficult decisions that policy officers and politicians have to take in adapting to climate change.

An Taisce is encouraging teachers to ‘empower students to engage in climate adaptation and active citizenship’ by registering their school to participate from January.

Principal investigator Prof Anna Davies said we urgently need to ensure our cities can cope with unavoidable climate changes.

‘Climate Smart provides TY students with a range of knowledge and skills to help them engage in planning for a climate- proof future,’ she added.