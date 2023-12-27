Storm Gerrit brings orange wind warning for West Cork

AN ORANGE weather warning will be in place in West Cork from 3pm today, with strong winds expected throughout the rest of the day.

Strong to gale force westerly winds are forecast. Spring tides also mean that coastal flooding is likely.

The warning, issued by Met Éireann, covers Cork, Kerry, Clare and Galway and will be in place until midnight. The rest of Ireland is under a yellow weather warning for wind and rain.

Cork County Council's severe weather assessment Team convened this morning in response to these weather warnings and to review ongoing preparations.

Council response crews and contractors have been put on notice and are on standby. Sandbags and pumps have been deployed while crews also remain on standby in areas known to be affected by coastal flood events.

The council also 'wishes to advise road users to be aware of the danger posed by high winds. Driving conditions will be hazardous with falling trees and surface flooding possible. Motorists are advised to drive with caution during heavy rain, not to drive through flood waters and be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.'

Members of the public are advised to stay high, stay dry and stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes. With strong gusts and high waves predicted, people are urged to refrain from visiting coastal areas.

Cork County Council can be contacted via its emergency out of hours number 0214800048.

Forecasted conditions may give rise to localised power outages. In the event of a disruption to the power supply, please contact ESB Networks at 1800 372 999.

In the event of a disruption to the water supply, please contact Irish Water at 1800 278 278.

Call 999 or 112 and request the Fire Service, Ambulance Service, Gardaí or Irish Coastguard as appropriate.