Storm Debi is on its way

As part of a national forecast and weather warning, Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind and rain warning for West Cork, but there is a Status Red warning from Valentia to Loop Head to Slyne Head.

The red gale warning is valid from midday today and from 2am to 5pm on Monday.

Met Éireann said rain over Ulster will continue to track northeastwards, clearing before the evening. A mix of sunny spells and showers elsewhere will follow behind the rain as moderate to fresh southeasterly winds ease southwesterly.

Highest temperatures will range 8 to 13 degrees, coolest in the north and mildest in the south.

Tonight will bring a mix of clear spells and scattered showers to begin before turning wet and very windy or stormy as Storm Debi moves in from the southwest tonight.

Cyclonic variable winds with severe and damaging gusts will be accompanied by thundery spells of rain, turning very heavy in places, especially over Connacht and Ulster with some flooding, hail and lightning possible. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

Monday morning is expected to be very windy or stormy as Storm Debi continues to track northeastwards over the country bringing further severe or damaging gusts along with thundery rain in places.

Rain will clear to the north through the morning and early afternoon, followed by sunny spells and heavy showers. Near gale force to strong gale force westerly winds Strong to gale force westerly winds will gradually ease off in the early afternoon. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.