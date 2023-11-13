Storm Debi disrupts flights in Cork Airport

DESPITE being open and operational as normal, there have been some flight disruptions at Cork Airport today.

A spokesperson confirmed that as of 2.30pm, one outbound flight was cancelled – KLM Royal Dutch Airlines KL1084 to Amsterdam, which was due to depart at 6.10am.

There has also been one diversion, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines KL1085 from Amsterdam, which has been diverted to Shannon.

'There may be elements of disruption today as a knock-on effect of Storm Debi. At this time, Cork Airport advises passengers to contact their airline for updates on their respective flights,' the spokesperson added.