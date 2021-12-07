LIVE UPDATES: Storm Barra makes landfall off West Cork

Updated 08:22

C103's JP McNamara is reporting that trees are down on the road between Castletownbere and Eyeries making it difficult to pass.

Trees down on the road between #Castletownbere and #Eyeries , the road is blocked in parts as a result#StormBarra #CorkToday — JP McNamara (@JP_Cork) December 7, 2021

Updated 08:19

Power outages have been reported in several areas across the region, with a reported 12,000 homes without power nationwide. Check out powercheck.esbnetworks.ie/index.html for live details.

Updated 08:17

Sherkin Island gusting to 115kmh now with sustained winds of 81kmh which brings it into the red warning criteria. #StormBarra

Latest reports, Sherkin island has recorded a mean wind speed of 81 km/h just touching into the red warning category ⚠️, keep safe today and follow instructions and advice given by the authorities under all circumstances. pic.twitter.com/on7dpOBPC4 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 7, 2021

Updated 08:15

Never seen water splashing up over the causeway in #Rosscarbery before. Lots of debree on roads out there already, stay safe #StormBarra — Sylvia O'Gorman (@SylviaR23) December 7, 2021

Updated 08:11

The road between Innishannon to Kilmacsimon is impassable due to flooding. Please avoid the area. #StormBarra

Updated at 07:32

Road R-572-182 is impassable due to FLOOD. Townlands on this road are: Cappanaparka East, Adrigole. Details emailed. #RoadAlert https://t.co/BHsW7oLhRv — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) December 7, 2021

Updated 07:24

Latest reports, Sherkin island has recorded a mean wind speed of 81 km/h just touching into the red warning category ⚠️, keep safe today and follow instructions and advice given by the authorities under all circumstances. pic.twitter.com/on7dpOBPC4 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 7, 2021

Updated at 07:13

• Pumping operations are currently underway in Bantry town centre by Bantry Fire Brigade, who are assisting Cork County Council

• Storm Barra made landfall just after 6am. Sherkin Island recorded a gust of 113 km/h in the last hour, along with a gust of 98 km/h at Rochs Point according to Met Éireann.

• The public are reminded that all of Cork’s Council facilities will be closed during today’s Red Warning with services curtailed to respond to any life-threatening or critical incidents. Issues such as fallen trees, flooding and road damage should be reported to the Council’s Emergency Out of Hours number 021 4800048. Other useful numbers are: ESB Networks: 1850 372 999 (have your MPRN number to hand); Gas Networks Ireland: 1850 20 50 50; South Doc: 1850 335 999.