News

LIVE UPDATES: Storm Barra makes landfall off West Cork

December 7th, 2021 7:13 AM

By Southern Star Team

Pumping underway this morning in Bantry. (Photo: Bantry Fire Brigade Twitter)

Share this article

Updated 08:22

C103's JP McNamara is reporting that trees are down on the road between Castletownbere and Eyeries making it difficult to pass.

Updated 08:19

Power outages have been reported in several areas across the region, with a reported 12,000 homes without power nationwide. Check out powercheck.esbnetworks.ie/index.html for live details.

Updated 08:17

Sherkin Island gusting to 115kmh now with sustained winds of 81kmh which brings it into the red warning criteria. #StormBarra

Updated 08:15

Updated 08:11

The road between Innishannon to Kilmacsimon is impassable due to flooding. Please avoid the area. #StormBarra

Updated at 07:32

Updated 07:24

Updated at 07:13

• Pumping operations are currently underway in Bantry town centre by Bantry Fire Brigade, who are assisting Cork County Council

• Storm Barra made landfall just after 6am. Sherkin Island recorded a gust of 113 km/h in the last hour, along with a gust of 98 km/h at Rochs Point according to Met Éireann.

• The public are reminded that all of Cork’s Council facilities will be closed during today’s Red Warning with services curtailed to respond to any life-threatening or critical incidents. Issues such as fallen trees, flooding and road damage should be reported to the Council’s Emergency Out of Hours number 021 4800048. Other useful numbers are: ESB Networks: 1850 372 999 (have your MPRN number to hand);  Gas Networks Ireland: 1850 20 50 50;  South Doc: 1850 335 999.

Advertisement

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.