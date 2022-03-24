Steve documents mammoth Fastnet swim in new book

WORLD-famous endurance swimmer Steve Redmond has written a new book on his incredible achievements, which will launch next month.

Ballydehob-based Steve has conquered some of the world’s most gruelling swims and has the distinction of being the first person to complete the 40km swim from Baltimore harbour to the Fastnet Rock lighthouse.

That challenge in July 2020 saw him in the water for 15 hours and 35 minutes, and it’s captured in detail in the book called Fastnet The Final Challenge.

He was also the first person to complete the Oceans Seven marathon swimming challenge, and the book, written with Mary O’Donovan, takes a look at each of these.

Right now Steve, who coaches six basketball teams in Skibbereen, is considering his next epic swim.

‘My skipper in Baltimore, Kieran Collins, has given me two dates for a swim from Baltimore to Mizen via the Fastnet, which would take me around 20 hours,’ he said.

Those dates, dependant on tides, are in August and September. ‘It’s an insane idea!’ he said.

The book will be published by Leap-based Sweeney and O’Donovan publishers.