Star shortlisted for five Local Ireland Media Awards

THE Southern Star has been shortlisted for a total of five Local Ireland Media Awards in five different categories.

The awards are run by Local Ireland, the umbrella group which represents 32 local newspapers including their websites and social media across Ireland.

Editor Siobhán Cronin expressed her delight at the nominations: 'We are thrilled to see five nominations for The Southern Star in this year's awards, but specially for our Death of a Legend supplement on the death of Michael Collins, for last year's centenary. It was by far our most popular history supplement and we are still receiving queries about it, a year later.

'Reporter Kieran O'Mahony, who has also been nominated for his series on windfarm plans for Gougane Barra, is also a past recipient of the Community Story award and we all wish him well in this year's awards.'

The Star received four nominations in 2022, winning the Best Use of Digital award for The Big Story podcast series.

Kieran McCarthy, Star Sport editor said he was thrilled that the Star Sport Podcast has been shortlisted for the Best Use of Digital award.

'Since we launched the podcast in 2019 we have produced over 240 weekly podcasts to keep West Cork sports fans up-to-date and entertained, and always ensuring the local heroes of West Cork sport are front and centre,' he said. 'The Star Sport Podcast is a labour of love for all of us involved, and a huge thanks too to our sponsors, Access Credit Union for their unwavering support.'

The Star has been shortlisted in the following categories:

Best Innovation

West Cork Farming Awards

Best News Series

Campaign to save Gougane Barra, Kieran O'Mahony

Best Supplement

Death of a Legend

Best Use of Digital

Star Sport Podcast

Best Front Page

Trio of Storms

President of Local Ireland and head of Irish Times Regionals, Dan Linehan said that number and quality of the entries in this year’s Local Ireland Media Awards 'reflects the professionalism, quality and skillset across the newsrooms of regional newspapers in Ireland who provide the highest quality local news and sports coverage in print and online every day and every week to our readers.'

Local Ireland received more than 400 entries across 14 categories recognising excellence in journalism, photography, digital content, advertising, sales, design and innovation.

Chair of the judges, journalist, author and broadcaster Alison O’Connor said: 'This year’s entries show the excellent quality of regional journalism that exists in Ireland.

'From front pages to news stories, to columnists, features and photographs, readers are so well served by their local publications.

'There is breadth and depth across the range, from the hard-hitting news articles to the softer features – all giving an important insight into the heart of our local communities. Picking just a few nominees for each category was often a highly challenging task. But those nominated show the many examples of excellence to be found in regional publishing.'

The judging panel also includes broadcaster and journalist Dearbhail McDonald, Emeritus Professor at TUD Michael Foley, Dawn Wheatley of DCU School of Communications, Managing Director of Kinetic Ireland Andrew Sinclair, photographer and former Irish Times Picture Editor Frank Miller, broadcaster and writer Valerie Cox, and journalist and author PJ Cunningham.

Winners of the awards will be announced at a gala event at Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar, on Thursday September 21st.