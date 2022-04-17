St Peter’s Church to benefit from redevelopment

A PLAN to refurbish a church in Castletownbere to create a fishing museum and community hub was given a boost this week with an allocation of €39,852.

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard confirmed that the money will pay for a professional report on the proposed redevelopment of a former Church of Ireland building called St Peter’s Church.

The allocation was provided by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and was made in addition to the €98,000 already granted under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme for the creation of a ‘pocket park.’

This, the senator explained, is a small area – a mini park – in the centre of the town that will be regenerated and made accessible to the public.

Senator Lombard said the funding would ‘tackle vacancy and dereliction by bringing the site back to life, while the town renewal scheme would help to make the town a more attractive and sustainable place in which to live and work.’

Meanwhile, at a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District on Monday, Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF) described both projects as having the potential to be ‘a great win for Castletownbere.’