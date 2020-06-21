Speeding an issue again since removal of ramps

THE timing of the removal of temporary speed ramps in the village of Shannonvale, near Clonakilty, couldn’t be worse, it has been claimed.

That’s according to residents who say the traffic bumps are needed now more than ever, given the large numbers walking and cycling on the busy road during the pandemic.

And since they’ve been removed they’ve seen cars travel as fast as 100km an hour in the 50km zone.

Cork County Council installed the three temporary ramps earlier this year to combat the growing problem of speeding motorists diverting through the village to avoid the road works on the N71 just outside Clonakilty.

They were removed last week, to the disappointment of locals who said they were not given any notice.

David Edwards, chair of the residents’ association, said they appreciated the ramps were always going to be a temporary measure: ‘But the timing of it just seems crazy to us,’ he said.

Last November locals in the village carried out a speed monitoring exercise in the village which showed that vehicles were travelling at up to 118km/h past the 50km/h sign.

They’re now looking for ramps that would be suitable for long term use and have made representations to local councillors to help them.

A Council spokesperson said: ‘The ramps were left in place until all remedial works were completed. Once those works were completed the ramps were removed as they had no statutory basis to remain in place.

Any long term proposals can only be assessed when traffic volumes return to normal levels and conditions.’

The spokesperson said that they would now carry out an assessment and design of traffic calming measures for the location in accordance with the their policy on the implementation of traffic calming measures. That process would involve public consultation.