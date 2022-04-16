Special film on climate action scheduled for Earth Day at Myross

A film called Scotland: Our Climate Journey will be shown at Myross Wood House in Leap at 7pm on Earth Day, Friday April 22nd.

The event is being organised by Cork Environmental Forum (CEF) in partnership with the Centre of Excellence for Climate and Sustainability (CECAS) at Myross Wood House.

They say the film offers an ‘insightful and uplifting insight of action taken by Scotland since 2009, which could inform the journey Ireland is about to navigate.’

Scotland began by forming the Stop Climate Chaos coalition and passed the 2009 Climate Act.

The feature-length documentary, presented by the Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS) in collaboration with Balfour Beatty, is narrated by a wide range of individuals from different sectors who offer different perspectives on how to deal with the climate change.

The film looks at policy, industries, communities, farmers and scientists, and how Scotland already possessed most of the tools and expertise needed to fight the climate crisis.

According to the director Ted Simpson, ‘This felt like a really important film to make. Scotland has so much to be proud of in the fight against climate change, with genuine lessons that can be shared worldwide. But there is also so much work to be done.

‘For me, finding the balance between these amazing stories, and amplifying the voices who are showing the way for future progress, was a fascinating challenge, and a real privilege,’ he said.

There will be a post panel discussion with special guests to explore some of the themes of the film, including Ana Ospina, CECAS and Net Zero Skibbereen, Dolf d’Hondt, Bantry Bay Kelp Campaign and Liz Creed, Transition Town Kinsale.

Ireland recently signed into law its Climate Action Act 2021 so we are, according to Bernie Connolly of CEF, some way behind Scotland on our journey.

‘Part of our mission here at CECASE,’ said Trish Lavelle from Green Skibbereen which runs CECAS, ‘is to help our communities understand and prepare for climate change.

‘If we are to mitigate the impact on rural coastal communities like West Cork,’ she said, ‘we need to learn from other countries and other communities. It’s also a great way to celebrate and network on Earth Day.’