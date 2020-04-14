News

Spanish fisherman airlifted to CUH by Shannon-based Rescue 115

April 14th, 2020 7:11 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

Rescue 115 was tasked by Valentia Coast Guard this afternoon when a Spanish fisherman fell ill on board a trawler off Castletownbere.

THE Shannon-based SAR air rescue helicopter was involved in airlifting a Spanish fisherman from a trawler off Castletownbere this afternoon.

Rescue 115 was tasked by Valentia Coast Guard at 3.45pm and the helicopter, which had been on a mission in Galway, diverted south and refuelled at Kerry Airport before carrying out its southern mission.

Valentia had received a call that a Spanish fisherman, on board a Spanish-registered trawler, was experiencing severe abdominal pains, and he was airlifted from the trawler at about 4.15pm and brought to Cork Airport. He was taken from there by ambulance to CUH.

The trawler was approximately 70 miles off Castletownbere at the time.

