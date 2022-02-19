Some West Cork customers will be without power again tonight

Some customers in West Cork and South Kerry will again be without power tonight.

A spokesperson for the ESB apologised for ‘the particular difficulty this causes.’

ESB Networks crews have been working since first light to restore power to all homes, farms and businesses in the wake of Storm Eunice.

As at 1.15pm, 73,000 customers have had their power restored since the onset of the storm yesterday, with 7,000 customers remaining without supply.

Crews worked late into the night yesterday doing everything they could to restore power to all remaining customers.

ESB Networks also moved crews from less impacted areas of the country yesterday to assist colleagues in the most severely impacted areas to reconnect customers as fast as they safely can.

‘It is very important,’ the spokesperson added, ‘that any impacted customers who use electrically powered medical devices contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.’

The ESB apologised for ‘the disruption to family and commercial life these interruptions in electricity supply have caused.’

An Important Public Safety Message: If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous.

Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999. Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location. You can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.

Customers without power can check for real-time updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired at www.powercheck.ie.