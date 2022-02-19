‘Social dancing’ returns to Enniskeane

WEST Cork is all set for the return of social dancing, with a special performance at The Village Inn in Enniskeane this weekend.

The event on Saturday (February 19th) features Colin Harney otherwise known as ‘The One Man Showband Diamond’.

The Armagh man used lockdown to build his profile and create an online presence and, today, he is not only known in his native Northern Ireland but also throughout Ireland and the UK.

He came to the attention of Angelo Hannon, the proprietor of The Village Inn Enniskeane, through his online performances over the last two years and Angelo didn’t hesitate to book him as soon as he could.

Angelo, also an Armagh man, was impressed by the fact that Colin performed in excess of 150 performances at a rate of about two per week during lockdown.

Colin’s wife Joan practically ran the free online 90-minute shows by organising the programme and taking requests from the 200-plus regular viewers. Now,Colin is doing a weekly Wednesday night show from 7pm to 8.30pm on his Facebook page. His last album Showband Diamonds earned him his moniker because, as a keyboard player, he is effectively a one-man-band.

This will be the first of many live shows at The Village Inn and fans can look forward to three more social dances with Colin before the year is out.

A late starter, Colin only began his musical career at the age of 50. But a decade later, he is being credited with renewing interest in social dancing and the showband era.

Angelo said that, with restrictions eased, the venue will have live music every Saturday night, including visits from Olivia Douglas, Adrian Ryan and Glen Flynn, to name but a few.