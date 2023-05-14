Snooker champ to play in Skibbereen

THERE will be a pool night with a difference at The Ilen Bar in Skibbereen next Monday featuring the 1997 World Snooker champion Ken Doherty.

County mayor Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) has been invited – not to take on the champ, but to say a few words acknowledging Ken’s kindness in giving Skibbereen snooker enthusiasts such a treat.

The May 15th event is a ticket-only event but most of them, at €20, have already been sold. There are 14 €35 VIP tickets for a meet-and-greet reception in the bar, plus 16 €50 VIP tickets that will entitle the bearer to meet, greet, and play Ken Doherty, in a best-of-three pool challenge. ‘Ken is bringing his 1997 World Championship Trophy with him,’ said Darren O’Brien, owner and bar manager, ‘so there will be lots of opportunities for photographs on the night.’

The Ilen Bar is one of the few public houses that still has a pool table. That’s perhaps one of main reasons it was selected to host the snooker legend.