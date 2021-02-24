Slow roll-out of vaccine is killing local businesses; Clon stuntwoman Avril is 'Blooming' brilliant on Netflix show;  Four-page special on 50 years of Skibb Rowing Club; WFH - a labour of love or a work in progress?; PLUS your FREE GUIDE to making your money go further in 2021

In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• Slow roll-out of vaccine is killing local businesses
• Clon stuntwoman Avril is 'Blooming' brilliant on Netflix show
• A group of Army Reserve personnel gave up their Christmas holidays to help with contact tracing in the battle against Covid-19
• Freak Tragumna wave prompts safety warning
• Kilmichael novel is a mother/son production
• Pirate Anne's life to be marked in Kinsale
In Sport:
• Four-page special to celebrate 50 years of Skibbereen Rowing Club
• West Cork trio going to European Indoors
• John Hodnett on his rallying adventure
• Calls growing for Gavin Coombes' Ireland chance
In Life & Community:
• Working From Home - a labour of love or a work in progress? We find out!
PLUS your FREE GUIDE to making your money go further in 2021
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1
IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 25th
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.