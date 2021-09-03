Skibbereen's Olympic Gold medallists to appear on 'Late Late Show' tonight

Skibbereen's Olympic rowing gold medallists, Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy will appear on 'The Late Late Show' tonight as it returns to our screens tonight for the coming season. The duo will more than likely appear along with fellow gold medalist, Kelly Harrington as the show honours our Olympic heroes.

In fact, the show will have a particular West Cork theme as Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud, son of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, will also appear on the show to talk about his mum, who was murdered in Toormore almost 25 years ago.

Other guests lined up tonight's show include Boy George and The Script.