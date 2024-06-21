Skibbereen councillor Joe Carroll elected Co Cork's new mayor

SKIBBEREEN Councillor Joe Carroll has been elected as the new Mayor of the County of Cork.

Cllr Carroll was nominated by Councillor Seamus McGrath and seconded by Councillor Alan Coleman.

The new mayor says his key priority will be on 'ensuring that Cork County Council is adequately funded by Central Government. I want to ensure that we can provide the services that matter most to the people of this incredible county like our local roads that have been devastated by extreme rainfall as well as supporting the growth of our towns and our villages.'

Cllr Carroll was born and raised in Dunmanway but has lived in Skibbereen for most of his life with his wife Sheila and their family. He previously worked as a bus driver with CIE and as a publican.

The Fianna Fail member was first elected to Cork County Council in June 2004 representing the Skibbereen-West Cork local electoral area.

The new mayor said that tourism will be another major priority of his tenure. 'I am also acutely aware of how difficult it is for the hospitality sector having been born in a pub and running one myself for many years. I am hugely supportive of their campaign to have the 9% VAT rate reinstated and will do everything I can to help them in this endeavour.'

Independent Councillor Martin Coughlan, who represents the Macroom area, has been elected as the deputy mayor.