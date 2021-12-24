Skibb Winter Wonderland shines in garden geodome at boys’ school

STAFF at St Patrick’s Boys National School in Skibbereen have created a wonderful winter wonderland in their garden geodome.

‘We thought it would be a great idea to turn it into a wonderland and bring some added Christmas cheer for all the pupils,’ said teacher Brian Granaghan.

‘Normally,’ he said, ‘it is used for growing fruit and vegetables as part of the school’s award winning sensory garden, but we felt we had to do something special this year.

‘It has been a difficult year for many families and due to the Covid-19 restrictions many children will not have had the chance to attend all the usual Christmas events,’ Mr Granaghan added.

It works a treat because the geodome – which is already like an igloo with its dome shape – was the perfect setting for this winter wonderland.

School caretaker Brendan Connolly did some great work in darkening the dome, installing a festive lighting display, and adding many Christmas features, several of which were kindly donated by local businesses.

St Patrick’s BNS school has three classes for autism and the pupils in those classes especially enjoyed the sensory experience of the winter wonderland, as did each of the other classes.

‘It has brought some much needed joy and excitement to the children of the school,’ said Brian, who confirmed that an invitation was extended to the nearby preschool children from Skibbereen Playschool and the Naíonra Skibbereen.

Santa Claus even dropped in recently to see the pupils and he said, ‘I feel like I’m right back at the North Pole!’