Skibb man launches podcast

SKIBBEREEN man and owner of Blueprint Financial Planning, John O’Driscoll, has recently launched a podcast called ‘The-Blueprint’ which chats to sports people, entrepreneurs and business owners about their personal blueprint to success.

‘I love podcasts and listen to them regularly, particularly ones that focus on topics such as sport, business and personal development, so I thought why not launch my own,’ said John.

‘Obviously my company is called Blueprint Financial Planning so there was synergy with the name. A blueprint is essentially a plan to achieve something, so I thought chatting to people about how they achieved success would be interesting. The episodes are short – circa 35 minutes – which I think people will appreciate, short and sweet.’

Five episodes have been released to date across all podcast platforms (ie Apple and Spotify) as well as on www.the-blueprint.ie.

Episodes so far include interviews with John Murphy, the young golf professional from Kinsale; Neil O’Brien, an executive coach who has worked with Dublin GAA; Cork-based entrepreneur Ernest Cantillon; life coach Mark Fennell, and Peter Lawrie, the ex-golf professional.

Episode six will have particular local interest for West Cork people, as Skibbereen native Brian Carmody – who owns and runs a successful production company in Los Angeles – appears for a conversation about his rise from humble beginnings to working with some of the biggest directors in the world.

O’Driscoll was also responsible for taking Once the musical to Broadway, and has won several Palme d’Or awards, along with Emmys and Grammys along the way. ‘I have really enjoyed recording all the episodes, everyone has been so generous with their time. Brian Carmody’s episode will certainly pique local interest, he is a great success story to be fair,’ said John.