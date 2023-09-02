Skibbereen carpenter who kicked at neighbour’s door is told to pay her €1,000

A 42-YEAR-old carpenter was given a conditional discharge after he trespassed on his neighbour’s property.

Liam Whooley of 15, Newbridge Park in Skibbereen was represented in court by solicitor Liam O’Donovan.

The accused was charged with trespassing in a manner that was likely to cause fear to his female neighbour at 14 Newbridge Park on March 15th last.

Insp Ian O’Callaghan said the woman was watching TV when she saw her neighbour outside.

After going out, the inspector said that the accused chased her and kicked her front door when she closed it behind her.

Insp O’Callaghan told Judge James McNulty that the accused has a previous conviction from 2002 for being intoxicated, and a conviction from 2005 for drunk driving.

Liam O’Donovan, solicitor, outlined the background to the case saying they have been living next door to each other for the last 11 years.

He said it was only in the last three years that things got complicated as a result of his children kicking a football that would go into his neighbour’s property, or hit her car.

As a result of that, he said the exchanges on social media became ‘unsavoury on both sides.’

On the day of the offence, Mr O’Donovan said Liam Whooley had been in Baltimore celebrating a family member’s Confirmation and he had taken a few drinks.

He said his client admitted interfering with his neighbour’s satellite cable and suggested there was ‘an exchange of words’ between them.

‘He accepts his behaviour was not acceptable,’ said Mr O’Donovan. ‘He went too far.’

In mitigation, the solicitor said Liam Whooley has surrendered his local authority home because he is moving to a new home near his family in Castlehaven.

The solicitor also produced a letter of apology, written by his client, and €500 as compensation and a gesture of goodwill.

‘How would he feel if someone did that if his wife was sitting at home?’ Judge Mc Nulty asked before imposing a €1,000 fine.

Later in the day, Mr O’Donovan spent some time asking the judge to reconsider the conviction saying his client was asking the court ‘for one chance.’

Judge McNulty noted that the letter of apology was ‘excellent’ and he said he was persuaded by Mr O’Donovan’s arguments.

He said a conditional discharge meant that the accused would not have a conviction recorded against him, but the judge suggested that a bank draft of €1,000 for his neighbour would be ‘a token of his remorse and regret for what occurred.’